New security process at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Transportation Security Administration is using new technology to examine bags on flights leaving Philadelphia.

KYW reports security agents showed off its new screening equipment at the Philadelphia International Airport Thursday.

The system combines high-tech scanners and large conveyor belts. The scanners take a 3D image of the luggage before an agent even gets a look inside.

“What happens is, the 3D image triggers the alarm, these are called EDS, explosive detective systems machines. If it triggers an alarm, someone in another building remotely can see that 3D image on a screen. They can manipulate that image to see, oh it’s just dishes. You’d be surprised how many people travel with dishes,” Lisa Farbstein, TSA Spokesperson said to KYW.

Farbstein says if something that is explosive triggers an alarm the baggage will get diverted to a room where TSA officers will open it to make a determination whether it’s safe for that item in the checked baggage to fly.

TSA says the system scans each of the 15,000 checked bags that move through the airport every day.