New sell-by law aims to reduce waste from Pa.’s dairy farms

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A new law for selling milk went into effect this week across Pennsylvania. It centers around the sell-by date you see on the bottle.

Until now, dairy farmers were required by law to use an arbitrary 17-day window to determine a sell-by date and to throw out milk when that date has arrived.

Food safety standards show milk can stay fresh for up to 21 days.

The new law lets dairy farmers set sell-by dates on a case-by-case basis which should result in less waste.