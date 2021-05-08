New survey seeks Pennsylvanians opinion of self-driving vehicles

This undated image provided by Cruise shows a rendering of an unorthodox electric vehicle called “Origin,” being developed by GM’s Cruise subsidiary. GM’s self-driving car company will attempt to deliver on its long-running promise to provide a more environmentally friendly ride-hailing service in the vehicle designed to eliminate the need for human operators to transport people around crowded cities. The boxy, electric-powered vehicle was unveiled Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in San Francisco (Cruise via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — We’ve all seen or dreamed of self-driving becoming part of our ever-expanding digital presence. But was once a dream of science fiction, is now a hot button issue.

Senator Ryan Aument is encouraging Pennsylvanians to take part in a survey gauging the public’s perception of highly automated vehicles (HAVs) including expectations, perceived benefits, and concerns.

The survey is from the HAV Advisory Committee, created by the legislature to help craft HAV policies.

Pennsylvanians are invited to take a survey gauging their understanding & opinions of Highly Automated Vehicles & comfort sharing the road with HAVs. The survey is from the HAV Advisory Committee, created by the legislature to help craft HAV policies. https://t.co/uvCVws4bxO pic.twitter.com/19P5TD8id4 — Sen. Ryan P. Aument (@SenatorAument) May 8, 2021

A number of automakers like Tesla and Cadillac are well on their way to fully autonomous driving. But one thing lags far behind automakers — positive public perception.

In Mid April, two people were killed in Texas in the fiery crash of a Tesla. Authorities say there was no one in the driver’s seat at the time of the crash, although it’s not clear whether the car’s driver-assist system was being used.

For this reason, lawmakers intend to measure the public’s willingness to travel in or around vehicles with highly automated features like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, automatic parking, Tesla autopilot and others.

To take the survey, simply clicking here.