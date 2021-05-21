New trap showcased to help catch spotted lanternflies

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Agriculture is showing residents how they can catch the pesky spotted lanternflies wreaking havoc on the state.

Jay Losiewicz, a former State Hospital Grounds personnel and current specialist with the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture, showed off a new trap to help catch the pests without harming other insects, birds, or animals.

“We definitely need the help of everyone in Pa.,” Losiewicz said. “Circle traps on every tree would be a wonderful thing to capture as many as we possibly can. So we just are asking for your help. When you see them, put up a trap, kill as many as you can, report them.”

Losiewicz says these traps are inexpensive and easy to use.

About half of spotted lanternflies in Pa. are hatched in the southernmost counties. Dept. of Agriculture says the pest will be active and reproduce until the next frost.

