New unemployment compensation system: What you need to know

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) is set to replace its decades-old mainframe to a new, faster, and easier-to-use Unemployment Compensation (UC) system on Tuesday, June 8.

“We still have many key hurdles to cross, but the transition so far has been smooth, and we are ready for the new system to come online,” said Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “Months of hard work and testing have helped us eliminate many potential issues, and we continue to have staff on hand around-the-clock ready to resolve anything that comes up during the rest of the transition.”

As of Tuesday morning, L&I tweeted about a Commonwealth-wide phone outage impacting many phone lines and the ability to made and received calls.

The online UC system is also down while the transition is completed. Neither new claims nor biweekly claims can be made at this time.

We are currently experiencing commonwealth-wide phone outages that are impacting many of our phone lines. This is preventing us from making + receiving phone calls at this time.

🚫 UC, PUA & PAT



We're working with our telephone vendor to resolve the issue as quickly as possible pic.twitter.com/t0arEe9PyR — PA Department of Labor & Industry (@PALaborIndustry) June 8, 2021

However, once the new system comes back online, all eligible UC and PEUC claimants will be able to file for available weeks and filing will change from biweekly to weekly.

In addition, most claimants will not see a delay in their benefits because the offline period will fall from Thursday to Monday.

As changes begin to roll out, the department encourages claimants to familiarize themselves with the new system through a series of 25 workshops and other easy-to-use tools and helpful resources online by clicking here.

Online By Phone – You should file every week instead of every other week

– You will then get paid every week instead of every other week

– You no longer have to file by Friday each week – Starting June 10, you can file weekly claims by phone. You will need to provide your SSN and PIN that you currently use to log into the UC system.

– Pennsylvania Teleclaims (PAT) Toll-free: 888-255-4728 or PAT Español: 877-888-8104

The previous system was reportedly riddled with issues getting unemployment benefits to Pennsylvanians during the pandemic.

“The pandemic stressed an already-antiquated IT platform and we look forward to improving the process so that out-of-work Pennsylvanians can focus their time and attention on finding a new job.”