New unemployment program means $100 extra per week for qualified Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians depending on unemployment will soon have the opportunity to receive more money.
A new program has been announced that will mean $100 more per week for those who are eligible.
The new Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program (MEUC) opened Sunday and is making more federal funds available to those who need them. However, you must check off several boxes to qualify.
The payments will be retroactive and will begin in several weeks. The program, created by Congress, is aimed at assisting workers who have multiple sources of income that vary in eligibility for traditional unemployment compensation.
The Department of Labor and Industry has announced that people may now start applying for the money if they meet these requirements:
- They are receiving an unemployment benefit from a program other than pandemic unemployment assistance
- They must be receiving an unemployment benefit for claims weeks covered by the new MEUC program which are January 2, 2021- March 13, 2021
- They must have at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year
- They must apply for the MEUC program and submit documentation that clearly shows $5,000 net income
To apply for the MEUC program or other unemployment programs, click here.