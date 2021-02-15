New unemployment program means $100 extra per week for qualified Pennsylvanians

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians depending on unemployment will soon have the opportunity to receive more money.

A new program has been announced that will mean $100 more per week for those who are eligible.

The new Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation program (MEUC) opened Sunday and is making more federal funds available to those who need them. However, you must check off several boxes to qualify.

The payments will be retroactive and will begin in several weeks. The program, created by Congress, is aimed at assisting workers who have multiple sources of income that vary in eligibility for traditional unemployment compensation.

The Department of Labor and Industry has announced that people may now start applying for the money if they meet these requirements:

They are receiving an unemployment benefit from a program other than pandemic unemployment assistance

They must be receiving an unemployment benefit for claims weeks covered by the new MEUC program which are January 2, 2021- March 13, 2021

They must have at least $5,000 in net income from self-employment during the most recent taxable year

They must apply for the MEUC program and submit documentation that clearly shows $5,000 net income

To apply for the MEUC program or other unemployment programs, click here.