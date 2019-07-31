Newborn found abandoned on porch in Philadelphia suburb

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (AP) – Police say an hours-old newborn found abandoned on the porch of a home in a Philadelphia suburb is doing OK.

The baby girl was discovered wrapped in a blanket when she was discovered on Tuesday afternoon, when temperatures were in the mid-90s.

Upper Darby police tweeted a photo of the baby and asked for help locating the parents.

Police said under Pennsylvania law, a child may be left in the care of a hospital or police officer without criminal liability, as long as the child is no older than 28 days and is unharmed.

The baby is resting at a hospital and police have been swamped with calls from people asking how to adopt the child.

🚨🚨

This adorable hours old newborn was left abandoned, alone, in the 100 blk Englewood today.



WE NEED HELP locating the parents to get them the assistance that they need.



Mom, if you’re reading this, call us.



Call us at 610-734-7693 with tips or email socialmedia@udpd.org pic.twitter.com/b0dmXyULT7 — Upper Darby Police (@UDPolice) July 30, 2019

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.