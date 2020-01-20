NJ man found shot to death along Pennsylvania highway

BRISTOL, Pa. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a New Jersey man whose body was found along an eastern Pennsylvania highway.

State police were called to Interstate 295 in Bristol, Bucks County after the body was reported at about 2 a.m. Sunday.

Trooper Nathan Branosky said 31-year-old Joshua McRae of Trenton had multiple gunshot wounds, but it’s unclear whether he was shot on the highway or elsewhere.

State police in Bethlehem are asking for help from the public in the case.

Anyone with information on McRae’s whereabouts prior to his death is asked to call investigators at the Trevose barracks.

