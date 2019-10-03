No charges filed in Pittsburgh motel fight that left 3 hurt

PITTSBURGH (AP) – No charges have been filed in connection with a fight at a Pittsburgh motel that left three people injured.

Allegheny County police said Wednesday that prosecutors have recommended not filing charges “at this time.”

Officers responded to Valley Motel in Pittsburgh on Tuesday where they found four people at the scene, three of whom had been injured.

None of the people involved have been identified.

Investigators say a 38-year-old man and his 36-year-old girlfriend were staying at the motel when a phone argument with the woman’s 56-year-old father and 33-year-old brother led to an in-person confrontation.

The brother was taken to a hospital after being stabbed in the stomach. The other two men were also left with injuries. Police had no updates as of Wednesday on the victims’ conditions.

