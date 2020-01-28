No retrial on counts tossed in courthouse kickback case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say they will not retry a former northeastern Pennsylvania judge on some charges thrown out by a federal appeals court in what authorities said were juveniles wrongly sent to a detention center.

Prosecutors cited the length of the sentence on remaining counts and the difficulty of retrying the case since so much time has passed.

Defense attorneys say they will seek a reduction in the 28-year prison sentence imposed on former Luzerne County judge Mark Ciavarella Jr.

He was convicted in 2011 of accepting bribes in exchange for ordering kids to a for-profit detention center for relatively minor infractions.

