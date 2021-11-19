Nominations open to honor Pa. women who served their country

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., right, accompanied by female Iraq War veterans, Maj. Anastasia Breslow, center, and Staff Sgt. Ranie Ruthig, left, from Wentworth, S.D., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 31, 2009, where she introduced legislation to prepare the Department of Veterans Affairs for the rapidly growing number of women veterans. The legislation will address unique needs of women veterans, provide improved care for Military Sexual Trauma, and explore the effects service in Iraq and Afghanistan has had on female veterans. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are approximately 65,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Commission for Women opened nominations to give them a chance to be honored.

The Commission for Women‘s sixth annual Female Veterans Day Ceremony is seeking nominations ahead of Women’s History Month in March 2022 to give a select group of women a chance to be honored by Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf, they announced.

The Female Veterans Day nomination form is available online, by clicking here. To be eligible, the nominees must be a current Pennsylvania resident that served at least four years in any branch of the U.S. military. The deadline for nominations is Jan. 14.

All final honorees will be notified via email by mid-February, the Commission for Women said.

“There are approximately 65,000 women veterans in Pennsylvania, but historically, their service and sacrifice has not been fully recognized and appreciated,” Wolf said. “That’s why Frances and I dedicate a day each Women’s History Month to honoring our commonwealth’s female veterans. It’s important for all of us to come together to recognize the sacrifices our female veterans make to serve our commonwealth and our nation and to thank our female veterans for their dedication to protecting their fellow Americans.”

Women who have served our country face unique challenges that go unnoticed, Commission for Women Chair Randi Teplitz said. The Female Veterans Day Ceremony gives those women a chance to be recognized for the personal sacrifices they made.

For more information, head to the Commission for Women’s website.