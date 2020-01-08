Nonprofit seeks final judgement for safe injection site

1  of  68
Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

PHILADELPHIA – A Philadelphia nonprofit hoping to open a safe injection location with onsite overdose treatment is seeking a final judgement to make its operation legal and head off threats of punishment from the U.S. Attorney.

The nonprofit Safehouse filed a motion Monday asking a U.S. District Judge to issue a declaratory judgement that would allow it to operate while the case continues.

The judge ruled in favor of Safehouse in October after U.S. Attorney William McSwain sued the organization to stop it from opening the site, though the decision wasn’t enough to permit the site to open.

McSwain has threatened federal enforcement action if Safehouse attempts to open a site during the appeals process.

