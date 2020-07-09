North Philadelphia woman rejoices with friends and family after fighting off coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — A celebration awaited for a coronavirus patient who came home after being hospitalized for 102 days. Friends and family cheered on Vanessa Cassidy as she returned to her North Philadelphia home.

Diagnosed in late March, Vanessa spent more than a month on a ventilator in a medically-induced coma. She has a lasting nerve disorder in her hands, but she says the toughest part of recovery was no visitors.

Vanessa will undergo physical therapy — and her thumb will be amputated — but she’s focused on the joy of being back with her family.

