NEW HOLLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman from Nottingham, Pennsylvania is wanted on multiple drug charges as well as traffic violations.

According to a CRIMEWATCH report, on March 17, New Holland Police was on routine patrol in the 800 block of North Railroad Avenue in Earl Township, Lancaster County at around 11 p.m.

They observed a car traveling northbound and had been able to identify the driver as 57-year-old Donna Sumner. The officers confirmed that Sumner had a suspended license from a previous DUI.

During the traffic stop, the officers found that the inspection stickers on the car were fraudulent. Because of this, the vehicle was towed and Sumner was released. Later, officers found that Sumner had been in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine that was individually packaged. Sumner also possessed a large amount of cash.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.