Nude Wellsboro man arrested for allegedly strangling woman with a headlock

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Joseph Burkholder, 36, of Wellsboro, was arrested after an alleged incident on June 6 where he allegedly choked a woman outside of a home by putting her in a headlock.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Burkholder jumped through the passenger side window of a parked vehicle and grabbed the 57-year-old Wellsboro woman by her neck.

The woman was able to escape from the car but was allegedly put into a headlock by Burkholder, making it hard for her to breathe.

Another woman was able to help get Burkholder off the victim and State Police arrived shortly after 4 p.m.

State Police reported that Burkholder “kept moving towards his residence” despite being told to stop multiple times. The police report states that three officers had to use “substantial force” to place Burkholder in handcuffs.

Burkholder was transported to Solders and Sailors Memorial Hospital for medication evaluation.

Burkholder has been charged with one count of felony strangulation, two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, and one misdemeanor count each for resisting arrest, disorder conduct harassment. Two summary counts for harassment were also filed against Burkholder, whose bail was set at $30,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 for Burkholder’s ninth offense since 2008, including a 2014 incident where he was arrested following a police chase.

