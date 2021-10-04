Nurse fatally shoots co-worker at Philadelphia hospital

Police vehicles and a U-Haul truck are shown at a crime scene in Philadelphia, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers. After the shooting, the gunman left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck. A short time later, four officers were alerted to the suspect’s location by a passerby near a school. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say a nurse fatally shot his co-worker at a hospital, fled the scene and was shot in a gunfight with police that wounded two officers.

The Philadelphia police commissioner told reporters the 55-year-old gunman was wearing scrubs when he shot and killed a 43-year-old certified nursing assistant at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital early Monday. The nurse then left the hospital in a U-Haul box truck.

Four officers encountered him near a school a short time later. A gunfight ensued, and the suspect and two officers were shot. The officers’ injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.

The suspect is in critical condition but expected to survive. Investigators believe the hospital shooting was targeted.

A motive was not immediately clear.