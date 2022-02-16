Officer shoots and kills a man after witnessing him stabbing a 72-year-old woman

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WPHL) — A man was fatally shot by police who, they say, stabbed a woman to death in South Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street around 3:45 pm.

When officers arrived, police said they witnessed a 36-year-old man stabbing a 72-year-old woman. Police say they tased the man but then ordered the man to drop the knife when they saw it had no effect. The man refused and lunged toward the officers, police say.

According to police, an officer shot the man as he came towards him. Police rushed the man to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where medics pronounced him dead at 5:10 pm.

The woman was taken to Presbyterian Hospital as she suffered from multiple stab wounds throughout her body, police say. Doctors pronounced the woman dead at 5:37 pm.

The senseless violence in the city is affecting everyone. Within minutes and on opposite sides of the city, 2 women and 1 young girl's lives were completely changed by violence. Their ages range from 12 to 72. The 12 y/o child is in stable condition after she was shot… — Danielle M. Outlaw (@PPDCommish) February 15, 2022