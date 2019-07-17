Official steps down over remarks on pregnant woman’s death

A bouquet of flowers with a message of condolence is seen on a bridge over the Manatawny Creek Friday July 12, 2019, near Boyerstown, Pa. Severe weather has caused widespread damage across Pennsylvania and claimed the lives of a pregnant woman and her 9-year-old son whose car was swept away by floodwaters. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma)

EARL, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania town official has given up a municipal job over online comments he made about a pregnant woman who died along with her 9-year-old son when her car was swept away by flash floodwaters.

Earl Township Supervisor John Hetrick stepped down Monday from his appointed position as the town’s emergency management coordinator. But he will remain on the town’s Board of Supervisors.

In the now deleted post he made on the emergency management’s Facebook page, Hetrick wrote that almost everyone who dies in their car in flooding did so because they “made a very bad choice.” His remarks quickly drew negative feedback from many who found the post insensitive.

Hetrick told the Reading Eagle that he wasn’t trying to blame the woman for what happened, but rather wanted to spread the word about potential dangers in such situations.

