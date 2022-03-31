LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials from around the commonwealth are sharing their thoughts and condolences after a shooting in Lebanon on Thursday evening killed one officer and injured two others.

“At this time, we are focused on this tragic loss of the officer, and the well-being of the other members of our police department,” Lebanon Mayor Shelly Capello said.

“As one can only imagine, it’s clearly a traumatic event. Our guys are strong, but we’re human, and we have families and people who were injured today. We’re all affected by this and with the help of our families and every other law enforcement officer around this country, we’ll get through it,” Lebanon City Police Cheif Todd Bernier said.

State Representative Frank Ryan who represents Lebanon County issued the following statement:

“My hearts and prayers go out to our police officers, your families in this time of great sorrow. We will all be one with you in this tragic time.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro sent out a tweet that read: “My heart goes out to Lebanon City Police Department. A sobering reminder of the dangers our brave men and women in uniform face day after day. And they keep showing up, running *towards* danger anyway. My thoughts are with the officers and their families.”

U.S. Senator Bob Casey also sent out a tweet saying: “My prayers are with these officers and their families in Lebanon County. My office is in touch with the local officials and ready to offer support.”

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide updates as they become available.