Officials offer reminders for Pennsylvanians walking dogs at state parks

HARRISBURG, PA. (WHTM) — While Pennsylvanians are eyeing the outdoors for entertainment, the state Agriculture and Conservation and Natural Resources departments provided reminders for those who are bringing a canine companion on walks.

The departments believe that keeping safe is important all the while, still having fun trekking the outdoors together.

“As we head into the holiday weekend and the peak of summer, Pennsylvanians will be heading for Pennsylvania’s parks with their pets,” Agriculture Deputy Secretary Fred Strathmeyer said in a release. “But, just as you need to take precautions for yourself, such as wearing a mask around others and bringing hand sanitizer, you need to make sure your dog is prepared with an up-to-date rabies vaccine and dog license, and take steps to keep them safe while at the park together.”

