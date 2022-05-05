PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — PennDOT and Pennsylvania officials are encouraging people to put down their phones and get rid of other distractions while driving.

Officials say distractions like phones are a common cause of crashes, and they want to remind people in Pennsylvania it is illegal to text and drive. A ticket can come with fines close to $200.

PennDOT says fatalities and injuries from crashes caused by distracted driving continue to increase.

“That’s a trend in the opposite direction of where we’d like to be,” said PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary Mike Keiser. “All of us can agree even one fatality is too many. An increase in fatalities is obviously unacceptable.”

PennDOT says an easy way to get rid of distractions is to turn on driving mode on your phone, which lets people know you cannot respond to their messages because you are driving.