One child dead, one injured after falling through ice in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One child is dead and another is in the hospital after they fell through a pond that iced over in Schuylkill County.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, around 5:39 p.m. on Wednesday two children had fallen into a frozen pond on Molino Road in West Brunswick Township.

The children’s mother was able to rescue one of the children but was not able to find the other.

Upon arrival, the Schuylkill Haven Dive Team was able to locate the five-year-old victim and begin life-saving measures.

The five-year-old was flown to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, where they were later pronounced deceased shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The other child was taken to Nemours Alber I Dupont Hospital for Children in Wilmington Delaware. Their condition is currently unknown.