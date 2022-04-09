SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One person is dead and another is in custody after a bizarre homicide case in Central PA.

Officials confirm with Eyewitness News a female victim was found dead inside this home on the 400 block of South Vine Street in Shamokin and a 21-year-old man is now in custody.

Shamokin police tell us a wellness check Friday afternoon leads to a gruesome discovery. We have yet to confirm if a machete was used as a weapon to kill the victim in the homicide case.

State and local police spent hours at the scene collecting evidence inside the home after the female victim’s body was discovered inside.





State and local police responded, with fire police from multiple communities and the Northumberland County Coroner’s office. State Police had blocked off the road as they conducted the investigation.

Chief Ray Siko says a 21-year-old man was taken into custody and now faces homicide charges.

“As far as being difficult, this is our community, you don’t expect to see things like this happen in our community, and it does, and we have to deal with it as such,” stated Chief Ray Siko of the Shamokin Police Department.

Police have not confirmed the victim’s name but they say additional information will be released soon.

This is an ongoing incident we will update you with the latest as it is released.