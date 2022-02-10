One dead, one injured after fire in Shamokin

SHAMOKIN, Pa. (WHTM) — One person is dead after a three-alarm fire ravaged a home on the 100 block of Birch Street in Shamokin, Northumberland County.

The fire started in the early afternoon hours of Thursday, Feb. 10. Police officers arrived on the scene they located a man who appeared to be disoriented on the first floor. Once he was evacuated from the home, the man told officers his wife was still on the second floor of the home.

Because of the extreme heat and smoke from the blaze, officers had to retreat and wait for fire officials.

When fire officials arrived on the scene, they were able to locate the woman and remove her from the home. Paramedics from the area ambulance attempted to revive the woman, however, she died from her injuries.

The fire has been ruled accidental and the cause of the fire was caused by a portable electric heater that came into contact with a mattress.