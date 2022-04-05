(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A student was injured in a shooting at Erie High School on April 5.

A post to the Erie Public Schools Facebook page at 9:41 a.m. confirmed that a shooting had occurred at the school.

“Attention Erie High Families: There has been a shooting at Erie High. The building is on hard lockdown with a police presence on campus. A person is in custody. We are coordinating with law enforcement and are arranging an intentional dismissal process, including parent pick-up, now. Please stay away from the area until the further notice. More information will be coming shortly. Please stay connected to all district communication channels,” the school announcement said.

That announcement later was edited and no longer stated that a person was in custody.

According to an Erie Police Department Facebook post at 9:57 a.m., “a single individual at Erie High School has been shot. The individual is in good condition and has been transported to the hospital.”

By 10:10 a.m. the City of Erie Government Facebook page reported, “The school is locked down, and all students are safe.”

Dismissal began at about 10:34 a.m.

A large police presence remained at the school. The Pennsylvania State Police, Erie Police and the Erie County Sheriff’s Department responded.

Mayor Joe Schember released the following statement:

“The shooting at East High School this morning is very saddening. Schools should be safe places where children learn and grow. I am receiving great updates from Superintendent Brian Polito and Police Chief Dan Spizarny. I know this is difficult for parents to hear. But remember: all students are now safe! We must all stay away from the area until Erie’s Public Schools announces a dismissal process. My thoughts and prayers are with the students, teachers, administrators, and all the Police Officers who have secured the building. What they all need right now is our love and support.”

This story is breaking. We will continue to update you with more information as this situation develops.