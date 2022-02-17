Online unemployment system to undergo weekend maintenance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Labor and Industry is letting its users know that the department’s online systems, including Unemployment Compensation, may experience outages due to routine maintenance over the President’s Day weekend.

The maintenance projects will begin Saturday, Feb. 19 during the morning hours, and will be completed on Monday, Feb. 20th during the evening hours. This will limit public access to both online and phone systems provided by the department and includes the potential of disrupting filings of Unemployment Compensation.

“While the inaccessibility of our systems will be temporary, we know that this can be disruptive to the routines of individuals we serve – especially Pennsylvanians who currently depend on UC benefits to cover basic expenses while they’re between jobs,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said. “I want to assure all of our system users, including UC claimants, that our system will be fully accessible to you during the week. Additionally, please know that you have time to file for benefits.”

Additional staffing will be on hand from Tuesday, Feb. 22 through Thursday, Feb 24 to assist users who may be affected by the downtime.