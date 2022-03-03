WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A woman from Tennessee was sentenced to prison for passing contraband to a Pennsylvania federal inmate during a visit.

According to federal prosecutors, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to two years in prison and two years of supervised release for passing contraband to a federal inmate at United States Penitentiary in Allenwood, Union County.

U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said Montpelier pleaded guilty on March 26, 2021, for passing a balloon filled with 21 strips of suboxone to an inmate via an open-mouth kiss during a visit in 2017.

Officials say the transaction was viewed on a closed-circuit video system and the drugs were later recovered from the inmate.