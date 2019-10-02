Outdoor recreation plan will address climate change, increase in kayaking

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is looking for feedback on its next outdoor recreation plan.

The plan determines where the state spends federal funding. This impacts things like trails for runners and hikers and parking for hunters.

Over the last 50 years, Pennsylvania has been given nearly $200 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for outdoor projects.

Changes to the latest plan include how park officials will deal with the heavy rainfall they’ve experienced and climate change. It also addresses an increase in the interest of kayaking and paddleboarding, as well as a want for more access to land.

“It’s a sense of feeling, your pulse … what you’d like to see improve, what you don’t want to see, and from there we go on, but we have to do it every five years,” said Terry Brady, of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The state is accepting feedback through October. The plan will be finalized in January.

The department is holding three webinars about the plan over the next few weeks.

People can sign up and share feedback on the PA Outdoor Recreation Plan’s website.