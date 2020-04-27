Outdoor restrictions eased, elective surgeries may resume as coronavirus numbers start to stabilize

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Golf away. Sail away. Or just get away to the woods. Come Friday, May 1, the Wolf Administration will ease some restrictions and open golf courses, marinas, and private campgrounds — although safety restrictions will be in place.

That announcement came Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine announced that hospital bed numbers throughout much of the state are healthy enough in most hospitals to resume elective surgeries, which are crucial to a health system’s financial health.

“We know that many Pennsylvanians had to delay important elective procedures and operations,” Levine said. “But it was necessary to ensure our health care system had enough capacity in case it became overwhelmed with patients with Covid-19.”

That is certainly good news, but Levine confirmed that graduations for the classes of 2020 are likely coronavirus casualties.

“I think that’s a fair assumption that graduations will have to be remote,” she said. “Large groups of people will not be able to congregate for those ceremonies. It’s a real shame.”