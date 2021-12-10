Over 30 Pa. colleges receive It’s On Us PA campaign grants to protect students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thirty-four higher education institutes will receive up to $30,000 each in It’s On Us PA grants in order to combat sexual assault on campus. Governor Tom Wolf started the statewide campaign in 2016, looking for educational leaders to join his administration and other Pennsylvanians in protecting students.

“Pennsylvania’s colleges and universities must be a safe space for students to learn and grow without fear of violence, harassment, or abuse,” Gov. Wolf said.

The new grants join a list of 184 other It’s On Us PA grants awarded to date totaling nearly $6 million. Institutions receiving funding include public and private two- or four-year colleges and universities.

The 34 schools receiving the most recent grants will have funding from Jan. 2022 until May 2023. The funding will implement strategies on campus, such as:

improving awareness, prevention, reporting, and response systems regarding sexual violence in schools

removing/reducing barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting and/or accessing vital resources

demonstrating significant, proactive, and sustainable leadership to change campus culture and improve the climate around sexual assault

Schools within the Midstate that are among the list of 34 schools include Central Penn College ($30,000), Gettysburg College ($30,000), Juniata College ($30,000), Lebanon Valley College ($24,249), Millersville University of Pennsylvania ($29,990), Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania ($25,500), York College ($27,362).

To learn more about the It’s On Us PA campaign or to view what other Pa. schools earned grants, visit the campaign’s website by clicking here.