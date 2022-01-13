Over $72 million in illegal drugs seized in 2021 by Pa. State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have said that they have seized over $72 million worth of illegal drugs over the course of 2021. $9.5 million of the $72 million was seized in the last three months of the year.
According to the release, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin, and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.
The chart below shows all the drugs that were seized in 2021 by the PSP and the total value of the amount that was seized.
2021 Yearly Drug Seizure Totals
|Drug
|Total Seized
|Total Value of Amount Seized
|Cocaine
|986.24 lbs.
|$21,697,280
|Crack Cocaine
|14.9 lbs.
|$238,400
|Heroin
|55.96 lbs.
|$1,902,640
|Fentanyl
|551.68 lbs.
|$8,826,880
|LSD
|2,415 doses
|$48,300
|Marijuana THC – Liquid
|1,160.79 pints
|$7,777,293
|Marijuana THC – Solid
|508.19 lbs.
|$2,540,950
|Marijuana Plants
|952 plants
|$157,080
|Processed Marijuana
|4,968.65 lbs.
|$14,905,950
|Methamphetamines
|733.65 lbs.
|$7,336,500
|MDMA – Ecstasy
|5.67 lbs.
|$18,711
|MDMA – Pills
|7,353 pills
|$110,295
|Other Narcotics
|127.95 lbs.
|$255,909
|Other Narcotics (Pills)
|247,541 pills
|$6,188,525
|Total Value
|$72,004,713
State Police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of the drug take-back program of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes located at state police stations around the state. These boxes are in place to provide a safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted medication.