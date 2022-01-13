Over $72 million in illegal drugs seized in 2021 by Pa. State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have said that they have seized over $72 million worth of illegal drugs over the course of 2021. $9.5 million of the $72 million was seized in the last three months of the year.

According to the release, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin, and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

The chart below shows all the drugs that were seized in 2021 by the PSP and the total value of the amount that was seized.

2021 Yearly Drug Seizure Totals

Drug Total Seized Total Value of Amount Seized Cocaine 986.24 lbs. $21,697,280 Crack Cocaine 14.9 lbs. $238,400 Heroin 55.96 lbs. $1,902,640 Fentanyl 551.68 lbs. $8,826,880 LSD 2,415 doses $48,300 Marijuana THC – Liquid 1,160.79 pints $7,777,293 Marijuana THC – Solid 508.19 lbs. $2,540,950 Marijuana Plants 952 plants $157,080 Processed Marijuana 4,968.65 lbs. $14,905,950 Methamphetamines 733.65 lbs. $7,336,500 MDMA – Ecstasy 5.67 lbs. $18,711 MDMA – Pills 7,353 pills $110,295 Other Narcotics 127.95 lbs. $255,909 Other Narcotics (Pills) 247,541 pills $6,188,525 Total Value $72,004,713

State Police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of the drug take-back program of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes located at state police stations around the state. These boxes are in place to provide a safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted medication.