Over $72 million in illegal drugs seized in 2021 by Pa. State Police

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) have said that they have seized over $72 million worth of illegal drugs over the course of 2021. $9.5 million of the $72 million was seized in the last three months of the year.

According to the release, troopers seized more than 1,000 pounds of cocaine, 733 pounds of methamphetamines, 551 pounds of fentanyl, 55 pounds of heroin, and 247,000 pills of assorted narcotics.

The chart below shows all the drugs that were seized in 2021 by the PSP and the total value of the amount that was seized.

2021 Yearly Drug Seizure Totals

DrugTotal SeizedTotal Value of Amount Seized
Cocaine986.24 lbs.$21,697,280
Crack Cocaine14.9 lbs.$238,400
Heroin55.96 lbs.$1,902,640
Fentanyl551.68 lbs.$8,826,880
LSD2,415 doses$48,300
Marijuana THC – Liquid1,160.79 pints$7,777,293
Marijuana THC – Solid508.19 lbs.$2,540,950
Marijuana Plants952 plants$157,080
Processed Marijuana4,968.65 lbs.$14,905,950
Methamphetamines733.65 lbs.$7,336,500
MDMA – Ecstasy5.67 lbs.$18,711
MDMA – Pills7,353 pills$110,295
Other Narcotics127.95 lbs.$255,909
Other Narcotics (Pills)247,541 pills$6,188,525
 Total Value$72,004,713

State Police collected 3,484 pounds of prescription and other medication as part of the drug take-back program of 2021. There are 65 drug take-back boxes located at state police stations around the state. These boxes are in place to provide a safe way to dispose of unused and unwanted medication.

