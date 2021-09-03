Pa. AG Shapiro warns of consumer scams after damage from Ida

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro is alerting Pennsylvanians to be wary of any home repair or improvement scams in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

Shapiro says after these types of storms, homeowners are likely to see more instances of scams about contracting and government loans or grants in response to possible damage. He said legitimate contractors and government agencies will never send unsolicited offers nor ask for large sums of money.

He reminds that under Pa. law, contractors doing improvements of over $5,000 per year are required to register with the AG office.

“As Pennsylvania rebuilds and recovers from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, scammers will try to take advantage of consumer panic to make a profit. I’m asking Pennsylvania homeowners to report suspicious offers to my office,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro says to contact insurance companies that any improvement is covered and that Pennsylvanians should not sign insurance checks or claims to a contractor. He also recommends getting a Certificate of Completion from a bank or credit union, which will pay the contractor for each stage after approval.

“If you have concerns about an unsolicited home improvement contractor, or just want to verify a contractor’s registration information before paying for home repairs, contact my office by emailing scams@attorneygeneral.gov or calling 1-800-441-2555,” Shapiro said.