Pa. Agriculture Secretary announces availability of 2022 dog licenses

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Treasurer Kelly Neiderer were in Carlisle on Tuesday to announce the availability of 2022 dog licenses to remind Pa. dog owners to provide security for their dogs.

“The best way to protect your dog this holiday season, and every day of the year, is to license your dog,” Secretary Redding said. “2022 licenses must be purchased by December 31, so why not give your best friend the gift of security on Christmas Day.”

All dogs three months old or older are required to be licensed. The fee for the annual license is $6.50 or $8.50 for dogs not neutered/spayed. Lifetime licenses are also available for those with permanent ID, including microchips or tattoos.

The money from the licenses help the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement to:

Inspect Pa.’s kennels and ensure health and wellbeing of dogs who reside there

Investigate and prosecute illegal kennels and those who mistreat dogs

Protect the public by monitoring Pa.’s dangerous dogs and investigating bites

Reunite licensed, lost dos with their families and help those without it find somewhere to live

“Make sure your dog gets a license in their stocking, it’s the best way to get them back home if they get lost,” Cumberland County Treasurer Kelly Neiderer said. “Dog owners can purchase an annual license in-person, online or by mail.”

Licenses are available through county treasurers. You find that information here.

“It’s simple, if you love your dog, license your dog,” added Redding. “The process is quick and easy to do, and every license sold helps dog wardens, animal rescues, and shelters to keep the dogs, and people, of Pennsylvania safe.”