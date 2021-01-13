Pa. agriculture secretary invites proposals for Specialty Crop Block Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding invited proposals for $460,000 in funding through the state’s Specialty Crop Block Grants on Wednesday during the 2021 Virtual Pennsylvania Farm Show.

Eligible projects will enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of speciality, high priority crops through research, food safety, improved pest and disease control and improved certified seed varieties.

“Our 2021 Farm Show theme is ‘Cultivating Tomorrow’,” Secretary Redding said. “What better time to announce funding that will support market growth in key crops and cultivate healthier soil, water and seed resources those crops need to sustain future growth? These grants — and all of the funding seeded by the Pennsylvania Farm Bill — quite literally cultivate tomorrow.”

A percentage of funds will be designated to projects in rural communities with at least 20 percent of the population below the federal poverty line.

Full grant guidelines will be published in the Pennsylvania Bulletin on Saturday, January 23, and project proposals will be accepted January 25 through 4:59 PM on March 5, 2021. Funded projects must be completed by June 20, 2023.