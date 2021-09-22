Pa. Agriculture Secretary, Second Lady to announce anti-hunger partnership with DoorDash

FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Meal delivery company DoorDash said its revenue more than tripled last year thanks to pandemic-driven demand, but it still lost money because it spent more heavily on marketing and expanding its business. DoorDash reported a net loss of $312 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary and Second Lady are set to announce Thursday, a partnership with DoorDash to deliver meals to seniors in need statewide.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding will join Pennsylvania’s Second Lady Gisele Fetterman to announce the partnership which aims to have healthy, nutritious foods delivered to homebound seniors in need.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, more than 300,000 seniors are eligible for the Pennsylvania Senior Food Box Program, but only about 35,000 are enrolled to receive it in 2021. The department adds that seniors face a number of barriers accessing food assistance programs because of issues with transportation, mobility or technology.

The event is scheduled to take place Thursday, September 23 at 11 a.m.

