HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- PennDOT is reminding travelers of planned ramp closures as part of the 6.6-mile resurfacing project on Exit 24 of I-83 in York County.

Road work will happen on the I-83 Exit 24 on- and off-ramps on Friday night, Oct. 8, and Sunday night, Oct. 10. All work will take place from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. to prevent disruptions.