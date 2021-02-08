Pa. Attorney General Shapiro announces 2016 State College cold case solved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro confirmed a South Carolina man has been arrested in connection with a State College cold case dating back to 2016.

According to AG Shapiro, police arrested Christopher Kowalski for the murder of Jean Tuggy, 60, who was shot in her Pine Grove Mills, Centre County, home on Jan. 21, 2016.

“Jean died more than five years ago and her family has not had closure since,” AG Shapiro said. “Thanks to the diligent efforts of our lawyers, investigators, and fellow members of law enforcement who never gave up on this case, the arrest of Christopher Kowalski is the first step toward putting her murderer behind bars.”

In Jan. 2016, Tuggy was shot twice with a 9 millimeter pistol and was found dead upon police arrival. Kowalksi, Tuggy’s coworker, remained a potential suspect until his arrest on Monday.

According to the police investigation, Tuggy and Kowalski had formed a friendship and he later became romantically interested in her. Additionally, Kowalski owned a 9-millimeter pistol at the time of Tuggy’s murder.

Despite Kowalski selling the weapon, the new owner turned over the pistol to the police. “Examination of the weapon revealed that it had many of the same traits as the identified murder weapon,” AG Shapiro explained in a written statement.

Kowalski eventually moved to South Carolina where he currently resided. However, once agents from the Office of the Attorney General located and visited Kowalski, he admitted to murdering Tuggy over five years ago.

He will be extradited to Pa. and prosecuted by Senior Deputy Attorney General Kelly Sekula.

According to AG Shapiro’s statement, “the matter was investigated by OAG Special Agent Chris Weaver, and Detective Caleb Clouse from the Ferguson Township Police Department.”