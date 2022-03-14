HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General announced Monday that it had filed suit against Diane Comrey, who allegedly violated consumer protection laws by accepting payment for work and then failing to provide the services for which she was paid.

A press release from the Office of Attorney General said that Comrey, operating a business named “Earthcare & Conservation,” told Pennsylvania farmers she could prepare and submit nutrient management plans and other official documents to government agencies on behalf of the farmers. Those documents ensure that farms are operating legally and qualify the farms for certain government reimbursement programs.

“Comrey repeatedly accepted money to do this critical work and, by failing to provide the services farmers paid for, violated consumer protection laws,” the press release stated.

In 2019, a Dauphin County farmer allegedly paid Comrey $4,266 to complete and submit a plan, according to the press release. The farmer attempted to contact Comrey repeatedly over 18 months, the release said, and when he finally heard back from her, she canceled their plans to meet for her to deliver the documents to the farmer.

The release said that Comrey had ignored all of the farmer’s requests for a refund as of March 14.

The suit also alleges that when Comrey did complete the work she was hired to do, it was completed poorly. For example, the release said that Comrey charged a Bedford County farmer $4,000 for services and only gave the farmer the plan — which was “full of errors and missing basic requirements” — after threats of legal action. Because of the errors, the release said, the farmer was required by the local conservation district to resubmit the plan.

“Pennsylvania’s farmers trusted Comrey to complete and submit important plans on their behalf, plans that could make or break their farming operations,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the press release. “When she took their money and failed to deliver, she betrayed the trust of Pennsylvanians working in an already tightly pinched industry.”