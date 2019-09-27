Pennsylvania attorney general supports marijuana legalization

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro says he now supports legalizing recreational marijuana and ‘expunging’ records of those convicted with nonviolent offenses using the drug.

Shapiro said in a Friday statement on Twitter he changed his mind after months of internal research and discussions with law enforcement colleagues.

His announcement follows two days after Governor Tom Wolf made a similar announcement supporting legalization.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, both Democrats, have long supported the idea, too.

The state’s Board of Pardons, led by Fetterman, is expediting the application process to be pardoned for marijuana-related charges, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor announced Thursday.

As the Legislature considers this issue, I will continue to prioritize serious threats in our communities — like the opioid crisis — and invest in educating our kids on the risks of substance abuse. — AG Josh Shapiro (@PAAttorneyGen) September 27, 2019

However, leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature have pushed back forcefully and said they oppose it.

Only two state legislatures, in Vermont and Illinois, have passed bills to legalize marijuana. Voters in nine other states legalized marijuana through a referendum, an avenue that Pennsylvania law doesn’t allow.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.