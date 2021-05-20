Pa. Auditor General to discuss ‘needed oversight’ on billions in federal relief

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor is expected to hold a news conference Thursday to discuss ‘needed oversight’ for billions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funding headed to Pennsylvania.

DeFoor will be joined by Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 20.

In late March, Governor Wolf announced that Pennsylvania was expected to receive $4.9 billion in federal relief funds from the COVID-19 relief bill to help Pre-K to 12 schools get students back into classrooms.

In a previous report from abc27 News Governor Tom wolf said “All schools have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and I commend school communities for rising to the challenge to combat the toll it has taken. This extra funding is critical to help schools meet the unique needs of educating students at this time while keeping school buildings safe when students return to the classroom.”

But not all agreed with the effort. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pennsylvania) disagreed saying “We’re in 2021 now and revenue has come roaring back. So there’s no fiscal crisis, there’s just a desire to get a whole lot of free money to spend on who knows what.”

Toomey is critical of the $350 billion for state and local governments, which he says, nationwide, took in $20 billion more in 2020 than in 2019.

Democratic State Senator Vincent Hughes (D-Montgomery, Philadelphia) insists the rescue plan would lift up poor neighborhoods and the middle class, who will spend the money and stimulate the economy.