HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy L. Defoor is set to release an audit Tuesday, of the state’s waiver process for last year’s COVID-19 business shutdown order.

Under the waiver program, businesses could apply to stay open. Last year, former Auditor General Eugene Depasquale criticized the program.

The stream is expected to begin at 10 a.m.