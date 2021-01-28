Pa. awarded funding in preparation of suicide prevention lifeline launch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pa. was awarded $340,000 for strategic planning and infrastructure development in preparation for the launch of National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s 988 in July 2022 according to the Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller in an announcement on Thursday.

Funding will be used to support 13 crisis call centers, including building capacity to support increased call volume, coordinating local behavioral health, suicide prevention, and crisis support infrastructure, and building awareness of the launch of 988 as the new way to reach the Lifeline.

The Commonwealth call centers receiving funding through this effort include:

Center for Community Resources, Butler, PA

Keystone Health Crisis Intervention Program, Chambersburg, PA

Safe Harbor Behavioral Health, Erie, PA

Valley Creek Crisis Center, Exton, PA

TrueNorth Wellness Services, Hanover, PA

Lancaster County Crisis Intervention, Lancaster, PA

Family Service Association of Bucks County, Langhorne, PA

Montgomery County Emergency Service, Inc., Norristown, PA

The City of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Resolve Crisis Services, Pittsburgh, PA

Centre Helps, State College, PA

Resources for Human Development, New Perspectives Crisis Services, Stroudsburg, PA

Chestnut Ridge Counseling Services, Uniontown, PA

1-800-273-TALK(8255) will eventually be replaced by 988 as the direct line for the Lifeline to ease access for crisis-intervention services.

“988 can save lives, particularly when used in conjunction with a variety of other measures that the state is working on,” said Representative Mike Schlossberg, co-chair of the Suicide Prevention Task Force. “Democrats and Republicans are dedicated to reducing suicide in Pennsylvania, and we’re looking forward to working together to implement the recommendations of the Suicide Prevention Task Force.”

The task force will be prioritizing the cross-industry partnerships to fully implement the new 988 Lifeline number over the next year and a half.

Vibrant Emotional Health, a non-profit organization, awarded the grant as supporters of the Lifeline and other crisis resources. Vibrant is helping support states as they prepare to transition to 988 so individuals can have continued access to emotional support in times of distress.

“Vibrant is committed to providing the states and territories with some of the resources they’ll need to plan for the implementation of 988 and to support their local crisis centers,” said Kimberly Williams, President, and CEO of Vibrant. “By working together, we will increase access to care, reduce the stigma around mental health and, ultimately, save lives.”

In September of 2020 the Pa. Suicide Prevention Task Force released a Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan, a four-year strategy aiming to reduce suicide across the Commonwealth by increasing training and education, fighting stigma, supporting clinical practices and improving data collection.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or suicidal ideation or have in past, know that help is always available:

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

The Spanish-language National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-888-628-9454

For the Mental Health Crisis Text Line: Text PA to 74174

Persevere PA Support and Referral Helpline: 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.

TrevorLifeline for LGBTQ individuals: 866-488-7386

Trans Helpline: 877-565-8860

These free resources are available 24/7. If you are concerned about someone else’s well-being, these resources can help you be life-saving assistance. No matter what you are going through, help is available.