Pa. Bar Association President resigns after patronizing prostitute

WILKES BARRE, Pa. (WHTM) — The President of the Pennsylvania Bar Association has resigned after being charged with patronizing a prostitute.

58-year-old David Schwager was president of the State Bar Association since last year. He was recently featured on abc27’s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on April 4.

Investigators say Emily Ann Merth threatened to post a video of their sexual encounter if she did not receive more money from Schwager. She has been charged with extortion on top of her existing criminal record which includes a robbery charge filed in York County last summer.

The State Bar Association’s president-elect Kathleen D. Wilkinson will replace Schwanger and will begin her term on May 21.