Pa. child care workers eligible for $600 grants through Child Care Development Fund

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Employees of licensed child care facilities in Pa. will be eligible for a one-time $600 grant to reward them for providing a valuable service through the pandemic, according to Governor Tom Wolf on Wednesday.

The money is coming from the Child Care Development Fund and will provide grants to as many as 33,000 child care workers.

To be eligible for the grant you must have been employed by a licensed child care provider on Jan. 1, earn a gross salary of no more than $70,000 and work a minimum of 20 hours a week at the child care facility.

“A healthy, vibrant child care industry is a cornerstone of a healthy economy. As with many other sectors of our economy, Pennsylvania’s child care providers have been greatly challenged by this pandemic,” said Governor Wolf. “For nearly a year, child care professionals have continued to work through a challenging environment, providing a safe and caring setting for our youngest Pennsylvanians as their parents go to work performing essential work through a tumultuous period. We are incredibly grateful for their commitment to our children and families and their resilience through this time.”

Child care providers that are currently licensed through Office of Child Development and Early Learning (OCDEL) can apply on behalf of their eligible employees by sending applications to the provider’s Early Learning Resource Centers by Feb. 12.

The grants will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis and funding will be distributed regionally.

Last year Pa. distributed $220 million in federal COVID-19 aid to child care facilities that were hit hard by the pandemic, and expects to receive a share of an additional $10 billion in emergency pandemic aid approved by Congress last month to support child care.