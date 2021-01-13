Pa. Coalition Against Rape passes unprecedented amount of legislation to help sexual assault victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a dozen pieces of legislation in Pennsylvania aimed at helping sexual assault victims are now law.

According to the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape, all of their legislative priorities for the 2019-2020 legislative session passed–something they say is unprecedented.

The 13 new laws include statute of limitations reform in sexual abuse cases, requiring colleges to establish online, anonymous reporting options for victims, and criminalizing sexual extortion.

“These are acts of exploitation and coercion that have happened for a very long time, but yet were falling through the cracks of our current statutes in Pa., they were not considered a crime,” Donna Greco, PCAR’s policy director, said.

This all comes during the pandemic, a time that’s been particularly hard for many sexual assault victims.