HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Commission for Women hosted an event to honor Pennsylvania’s female veterans in celebration of Women’s History Month on Thursday, March 31.

The event honored 21 women across the state and represented every branch of the armed services.

“Tom and I are deeply grateful for and inspired by the strength, resilience, and pride, of the service of the women we are celebrating today,” First Lady Frances Wolf said. “These valiant leaders have made great sacrifices to protect our commonwealth, our country, and our freedoms. It is important that we elevate their stories and accomplishments to express our appreciation and encourage the next generation of military women.”

“It is truly an honor to be here today to offer congratulations and a thank you to our service members. Women have served our nation since its inception and have proven over and over again that we are an integral part of our nation’s defense. The United States military has always represented the very best that America has to offer – regardless of gender,” Laura A. McHugh, Brigadier General, Pennsylvania Army National Guard said.

The Pennsylvania Commission for Women is responsible for advising the Governor on policies and legislation that impact women; supporting economic and civic opportunities for women; encouraging mentoring programs for girls and young women; identifying programs and opportunities for the benefit and advancement of women; and serving as a resource center for Pennsylvania women and girls.

