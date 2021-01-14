Pa. couple charged with tax evasion for hiding over $550,000 from IRS

Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced that a couple from Old Forge, Pa. were charged with tax evasion.

Lynne Mineo, 72, and her husband Richard Mineo, 67, allegedly failed to report a total of $550,469.92 in income from tax years 2014 to 2017 for their business Mineo’s Brewer’s Outlet, a beer retail store in Dunmore, Pa.

The maximum penalty for tax evasion under federal law is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Caraballo is prosecuting it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss