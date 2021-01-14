Pa. couple charged with tax evasion for hiding over $550,000 from IRS

FILE – In this Jan. 16, 2019, file photo, doors at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building are locked and covered with blinds as a sign posted advises that the office will be closed during the partial government shutdown in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pa. announced that a couple from Old Forge, Pa. were charged with tax evasion.

Lynne Mineo, 72, and her husband Richard Mineo, 67, allegedly failed to report a total of $550,469.92 in income from tax years 2014 to 2017 for their business Mineo’s Brewer’s Outlet, a beer retail store in Dunmore, Pa.

The maximum penalty for tax evasion under federal law is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.

Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation Division investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Caraballo is prosecuting it.