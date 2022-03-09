HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-one libraries across the commonwealth will be sharing $5.3 million in Keystone Grant Awards.

The libraries were selected through a “competitive grant process.” The grants will help public libraries improve operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.

“Public libraries are a community staple, helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming, from educational materials to broadband.” Secretary of Education, Dr. Noe Ortega said. “Thi year’s round of Keystone Library grants will help Pennsylvania’s libraries improve their facilities and operations to better serve visitors and patrons.”

You can find the full list of libraries and their grant amount below: