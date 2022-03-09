HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Twenty-one libraries across the commonwealth will be sharing $5.3 million in Keystone Grant Awards.
The libraries were selected through a “competitive grant process.” The grants will help public libraries improve operations, install equipment, and upgrade security systems.
“Public libraries are a community staple, helping residents access critical services, resources, and programming, from educational materials to broadband.” Secretary of Education, Dr. Noe Ortega said. “Thi year’s round of Keystone Library grants will help Pennsylvania’s libraries improve their facilities and operations to better serve visitors and patrons.”
You can find the full list of libraries and their grant amount below:
- Albion Area Public Library, Albion Borough – $29,910
- Andrew Carnegie Free Library, Borough of Carnegie – $154,493
- Annie Halenbake Ross Library, City of Lock Haven – $23,950
- Annville Free Library, Annville Township – $750,000
- Bellwood-Antis Public Library, Borough of Bellwood – $5,250
- Blasco Memorial Library, Erie County – $117,757.50
- Butler Area Public Library, City of Butler – $29,286
- Cambria County Library, Cambria County – $364,100
- Community Library of the Shenango Valley, City of Sharon – $162,113.50
- Ephrata Public Library, Ephrata Borough – $32,470.91
- Free Library of Philadelphia: Frankford Library, City of Philadelphia – $750,000
- Haverford Township Free Library, Haverford Township – $750,000
- Lancaster Public Library, City of Lancaster – $750,000
- Laughlin Memorial Library, Borough of Ambridge – $227,336
- Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Mount Carmel Borough – $59,000
- North Wales Area Library, North Wales Borough – $90,000
- Pike County Public Library – $120,000
- Sewickley Public Library, Borough of Sewickley – $750,000
- Springboro Public Library, Borough of Springboro – $10,000
- Upper Darby Township & Sellers Memorial Free Public Library, Upper Darby Township – $25,000
- York County Libraries: Glatfelter Memorial Library, York County – $80,000