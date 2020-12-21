Pa. Department of Education reminds schools of available mental health resources

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the state Department of Education reminds Pennsylvania’s school communities of the mental health resources readily available during the holiday season.

As Pa. continues to navigate the uncertainty of COVID-19, PDE reminds communities that people may be experiencing anxiety, depression, loneliness, isolation, and many other stressors throughout this difficult time.

“During a time when so much is out of our control, finding ways to buffer the stress brought about by the pandemic and focusing on mental health and mental wellbeing can seem impossible,” said Dr. Dana Milakovic, mental health and AOD specialist for the Office for Safe Schools. “As we continue to focus on social distancing and navigating this pandemic, the relationships we have and the feelings of mental wellbeing we bring to ourselves and those in our lives may very well be what provides a much-needed buffer and allows our brains to heal.”

According to PDE, a carefully curated collection of resources and tools is available to help individuals combat stress, create positive learning climates, talk to children about the pandemic, and much more.

In addition, a list of resources available 24/7 can be found on PDE’s website, along with contact information and support services.

