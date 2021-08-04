Pa. Department of Health extends minimum staffing exceptions for ambulance companies

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is extending an exception for minimum staffing requirements for ambulances.

Despite the end of the governor’s disaster declaration, the Department of Health says the continued effects of COVID-19 on the overall EMS system is an extraordinary circumstance. Many ambulance companies are already hurting for staff with sometimes only one certified EMT on call at a time. This exception allows them to work with that.

“It would allow that one person to go out with training to go out with someone who is less trained, so it allows us to bring someone else in the door, but it really boils down to how much are you going to pay that person?” Susquehanna Township EMS Director, Don Kunst said.

Kunst appreciates the extension but says it’s not the solution to the bigger problem of low wages. The new order starts October 1 and will remain in effect until July 1 in 2022.